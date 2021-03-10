Mthatha water woes a step closer to being resolved

Damaged water pipeline to be repaired a cost of R50m

Thirsty Mthatha, which has waited five years for a crucial but damaged water pipe to be repaired, is being told that contractors are finally going to fix it — at a cost of R50m.



The pipeline, one of two supplying the bustling city, moves untreated water from the Mthatha dam to a purification plant. From there it is meant to go to homes and businesses...

