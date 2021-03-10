Mthatha water woes a step closer to being resolved
Damaged water pipeline to be repaired a cost of R50m
Thirsty Mthatha, which has waited five years for a crucial but damaged water pipe to be repaired, is being told that contractors are finally going to fix it — at a cost of R50m.
The pipeline, one of two supplying the bustling city, moves untreated water from the Mthatha dam to a purification plant. From there it is meant to go to homes and businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.