Motherwell mob justice killings spike
Families distraught after brothers and another youngster burnt to death in latest vigilante attacks
Brothers Onele and Limnandi Msizi, were savagely beaten and burnt to death in an open field in Motherwell on February 20.
Their mother, Norooi Msizi, heard Limnandi, 23, screaming as blow after blow was struck against her child...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.