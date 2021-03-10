News

Motherwell mob justice killings spike

Families distraught after brothers and another youngster burnt to death in latest vigilante attacks

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 10 March 2021

Brothers Onele and Limnandi Msizi, were savagely beaten and burnt to death in an open field in Motherwell on February 20. 

Their mother, Norooi Msizi, heard Limnandi, 23, screaming as blow after blow was struck against her child...

