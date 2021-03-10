Man ‘shot dead’ during clashes between police and Wits students

A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a shooting just after 10am.

“The man went to a doctor’s room and as he came out, the police apparently fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits students.

“The man was struck twice and was assessed at the scene. Unfortunately, he had succumbed to his injuries.”

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.