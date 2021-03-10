Herold’s Bay lookout made safer after flurry of tragic deaths

Barriers put in place on Voëlklip Road

PREMIUM

Voëlklip, the scenic clifftop lookout point at Herold’s Bay, has been struck by one tragedy after another, but now something has finally been done to improve the safety of the road.



More than 50 permanent 1.8m poles have been erected along the dangerous curve at Voëlklip Road, which has been the scene of a number of tragic deaths in recent years...

