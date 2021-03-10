Fort Beaufort Museum gutted by fire

The historic Fort Beaufort Museum was gutted by fire during the early hours of Wednesday.

And while the cause of the fire is unknown, the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture believes it was an act of vandalism or theft.

Established in the early 1800s, the museum boasted a comprehensive collection of both military and domestic artefacts, reflecting various eras as far back as the 1820s.

Department spokesperson Andile Nduna said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Nduna said that while investigations were under way it was noted that the perimeter fence had been damaged.

“We also noticed that fireproof artefacts were missing and we do suspect criminal elements of theft and vandalism,” he said.

“The department condemns in the strongest terms the acts of vandalism and theft of government assets by criminal elements.”

The Fort Beaufort Museum is one of 17 museums funded by the department in the province.

Two cannons, dated 1814 and which probably formed part of the town’s earliest defences, still stood at the entrance, Nduna said.

He said the weapons room had an excellent firearms exhibit, which included one of the country’s largest single collections of flintlock and percussion cap rifles dating back to before the wars of land dispossession.

The museum also contained a document featuring the names of every British soldier who fought in the Anglo-Boer War.

The Fort Beaufort Museum offered an overview of local culture, ranging from the area’s military history to Xhosa arts and craft. — HeraldLIVE