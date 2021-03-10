Family duo sentenced for murder
Convicted murderers Christine and Chantell Russouw were sentenced to 15 and 20 years behind bars, respectively, in the Port Elizabeth high court on Wednesday.
Judge Elna Revelas said she had taken into account that the mother and daughter were first-time offenders and, though not physically part of the murder of Petrus Scholtz, they had aided and abetted in the murder...
