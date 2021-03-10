Eastern Cape residents urged to help rebuild economy

An upbeat Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko believes the economy is responding well as SA slowly comes out of the shadows left by Covid-19.

Mvoko, who tabled his R82.7bn 2021/2022 budget in the Bhisho legislature on Wednesday, said the expected growth rate of the country's GDP was projected to increase by 3.3% this year.

This comes after SA's economy shrank by 7.2% in 2020.

“This projected increase by 3.3% is a signal that we are back up again and ready to reconstruct our economy,” he said.

“As we begin a recovery journey, I want to call upon everyone, in all sectors of our economy, to emulate the spirit of togetherness that we have demonstrated at a time when Covid-19 is our common enemy.

“Our worth lies in our ability to get back up again after we have stumbled.”

Mvoko said unemployment in the province stood at an alarming 47.9%, but agriculture was one sector that had shown resilience, even during the hard lockdowns.

The sector saw about 21,000 jobs created between the first and fourth quarter of 2020.

He allocated R2.2bn to the agriculture and agrarian reform department and R6.8bn over the medium term expenditure framework for implementation of their agricultural economic transformation strategy.

“Although we experienced some losses in other sectors, we remain hopeful that we will rebound as the country eases lockdown regulations, allowing for unrestricted economic activities.

“Like all other economic sectors, the automotive industry was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said the provincial government, through the Automotive Industry Development Centre, would work closely with the East Cape Automotive Industry Forum.

“It is important that we support this sector in the Eastern Cape as it contributes 43% of the national market.”

Mvoko said R245.2bn had been set aside for the medium term expenditure framework.

The 2021/2022 budget is made up of R68bn from the provincial equitable share, R13.2bn from conditional grants and R1.5bn from the province's own revenue.

He said the budget was premised on:

Investment on projects that would grow the economy;

Improving fiscal discipline and governance;

Protecting and growing critical socioeconomic infrastructure; and

Keeping public expenditure at sustainable levels.

“Strictly adhering to these principles will boost our economic recovery ambitions. We need to work together to safeguard our fiscal resources.”

He said spending was already higher than the money budgeted.

“Our own provincial revenue is not going to keep up with the runaway deficit.

“This problem is further compounded by the budget reductions that we are experiencing as a country.”

He said the budget reduction for this year amounted to R7.2bn and R28.2bn over the medium term expenditure framework.

