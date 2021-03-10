Eastern Cape gets bonus of R1bn to fight Covid-19

The Eastern Cape has been given a bonus of R1bn to combat Covid-19 and roll out vaccinations.

This was announced by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, who tabled his 2021/2022 budget in Bhisho on Wednesday.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being given to health-care workers is not yet the rollout — the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has not approved its use yet as it has not established its efficacy and whether it is safe for use.

Health-care workers are getting the jab as part of a pilot programme.

While Mvoko announced the R1bn allocation, the health department’s budget for the 2021/2022 financial year remains the same as the previous year.

The department, at the forefront of fighting Covid-19, was allocated R26bn in the Eastern Cape government’s 2020/2021 budget.

Mvoko said R77.6bn was budgeted for over the medium-term expenditure framework for the department.

Of the R26bn, he set aside R1.4bn this year for health infrastructure.

“Other funded programmes include human resource capacitation, tertiary and specialised hospital services and medical supplies.