Eastern Cape gets bonus of R1bn to fight Covid-19
The Eastern Cape has been given a bonus of R1bn to combat Covid-19 and roll out vaccinations.
This was announced by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, who tabled his 2021/2022 budget in Bhisho on Wednesday.
However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being given to health-care workers is not yet the rollout — the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has not approved its use yet as it has not established its efficacy and whether it is safe for use.
Health-care workers are getting the jab as part of a pilot programme.
While Mvoko announced the R1bn allocation, the health department’s budget for the 2021/2022 financial year remains the same as the previous year.
The department, at the forefront of fighting Covid-19, was allocated R26bn in the Eastern Cape government’s 2020/2021 budget.
Mvoko said R77.6bn was budgeted for over the medium-term expenditure framework for the department.
Of the R26bn, he set aside R1.4bn this year for health infrastructure.
“Other funded programmes include human resource capacitation, tertiary and specialised hospital services and medical supplies.
“The commencement of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme by the health department is another signal that something right is happening.
“The successful rollout of the vaccine in the country and in the province, in particular, will get us back up again.
“This programme will also support our economic rehabilitation and recovery plans.”
Mvoko said when he tabled his last budget there were no clear details on how Covid-19 would ravage the province.
“Suffice to say, we were then forced to table a special adjustment budget in July to respond to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing a new dynamic into our plans for the year.
“Our sheer gratitude goes to the front-line workers who stood firm to protect the nation against the invisible but deadly disease.
“In doing so, some sacrificed their lives along the way, just so you and I can live longer.
“History will forever remember the bravery and fortitude that you demonstrated throughout the Covid-19 period.”
Other department allocations include:
- Office of the premier R1bn;
- Legislature R553m;
- Social development R3bn;
- Public works R2.5bn;
- Education R35bn;
- Co-operative governance and traditional affairs R991m;
- Agriculture and agrarian reform R2.2bn;
- Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism R1.6bn;
- Transport R5bn;
- Human settlements R2.3bn;
- Treasury R406m;
- Sport, recreation, arts and culture R980m; and
- Safety and liaison R105m.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.