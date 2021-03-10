Cuban doctors want overtime pay for Covid-19 battle
Field hospital medics seek compensation for working 12-hour days at peak of pandemic
The eight Cuban doctors deployed to the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital, who spent the first few months of the pandemic working up to 12 hours a day, including weekends, have requested overtime payments.
However, the contracts signed by the doctors did not include commuted overtime but the department has agreed to look at the request...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.