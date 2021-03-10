Cuban doctors want overtime pay for Covid-19 battle

Field hospital medics seek compensation for working 12-hour days at peak of pandemic

PREMIUM

The eight Cuban doctors deployed to the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital, who spent the first few months of the pandemic working up to 12 hours a day, including weekends, have requested overtime payments.



However, the contracts signed by the doctors did not include commuted overtime but the department has agreed to look at the request...

