News

Court hears of car chase and shootout after brazen cash heist

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 10 March 2021

Details of a high-speed car chase through the streets of Gqeberha after a brazen daylight cash-in-transit heist, which left one person dead and two injured, were spelt out in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how a Fidelity Security cash vehicle was robbed at the Sasol garage in Linton Grange on May 2 2018...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X