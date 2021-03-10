Court hears of car chase and shootout after brazen cash heist

Details of a high-speed car chase through the streets of Gqeberha after a brazen daylight cash-in-transit heist, which left one person dead and two injured, were spelt out in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.



The court heard how a Fidelity Security cash vehicle was robbed at the Sasol garage in Linton Grange on May 2 2018...

