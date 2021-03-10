News

Convicted killer Kristina Adler granted R20,000 bail

By Devon Koen - 10 March 2021

Convicted murderer Kristina Adler, a German national, has been granted bail of R20,000 — but her days of freedom may be numbered as sentencing proceedings approach.

On Tuesday, judge Thembekile Malusi released Adler on bail after she, along with her then partner Jens Leunberg, were convicted on Friday on two counts of fraud each, and Adler  found guilty on a charge of murder: an accessory after the fact...

