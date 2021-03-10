Bay mom and daughter jailed for part in ‘heinous’ murder
Extraordinary, nasty and heinous.
This is how a judge of the high court in Gqeberha described the murder of an elderly electrician at the hands of a Kabega Park family, who will be spending the next 15 to 20 years in jail...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.