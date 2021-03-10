Amatola Water Board fires supply chain boss for 'gross misconduct'

The Amatola Water Board has fired supply chain manager Clayton Bhana after a disciplinary hearing.

In a letter to Bhana, Amatola's acting CEO Portia Makhanya said: “In line with the recommendations by the chair of the disciplinary hearing, we hereby notify you that we have accepted the recommendations. I accordingly, notify you ... that you are hereby summarily dismissed from your employment with Amatola Water.”

TimesLIVE has been seen a copy of the letter.

Makhanya adds in the letter: “You are accordingly requested to return all of the properties of Amatola Water in your possession including but not limited to all documents or files by end 12 March 2021.”

In the letter Makhanya also informs Bhana that the outcome of the disciplinary had been handed over to the SIU and the Hawks.

“The SIU is conducting specific investigations into Amatola Water procurement irregularities. Furthermore, you may also be aware that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), have also been conducting investigations into the affairs of Amatola Water.

“Kindly be advised that the findings on merits and sanction of the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing will be furnished to SIU and Hawks,” Makhanya said.

Bhana was shocked when contacted by TimesLIVE, saying he had not yet been informed of the disciplinary outcome.

“I am going to challenge this. This is absolute rubbish. I will go to the CCMA to clear my name,” Bhana said. He said he went to the hearing to clear his name and did not resign, like others had.

Bhana was fired on a gross misconduct charge over emergency procurement of rainwater tanks for Butterworth, which could have lost the water utility R13.5m. The alleged misconduct was linked to the entity’s case against its former CEO Vuyo Zitumane.