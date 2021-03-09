Prison visits allowed again, but only under strict conditions

The correctional services department will allow visits to prisons and remand detention facilities — but only under strict conditions.

Consultation visits between legal practitioners and inmates, which were banned in April last year, will now be allowed. This resolution followed the recent pronouncement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that moved the country to lockdown level 1 from March 1.

The department said visitors will have to observe Covid-19 health protocols as well as the department's standard operating procedures.

“We rely on members of the public to be honest during screening to prevent any potential infections and cross-contamination.

“Those who have been in contact with Covid-19 positive cases must say so as that will allow our health-care practitioners to conduct extensive screening, which includes assessing vital signs,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.