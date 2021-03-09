Norma Mngoma to testify at state capture inquiry about Gigaba's visits to the Guptas

Nomachule Norma Mngoma has confirmed in court papers that she has agreed to give evidence before the state capture inquiry about the visits by her estranged husband, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, to the Guptas - and said information removed from her devices when she was unlawfully arrested by the Hawks related to “these exact matters”.

“This is definitely no coincidence. It therefore seems obvious that the Hawks were involved in a corrupt conspiracy with Mr Gigaba, whose purpose was to tamper with and remove essential evidence of his allegedly corrupt association with the Guptas, to which I was one of the eyewitnesses,” said Mngoma.

Mngoma was responding to an appeal application by police minister Bheki Cele and the Hawks after the Pretoria high court declared that her arrest was unlawful. Judge Cassim Sardiwalla also ordered that her devices confiscated during the arrest and the information downloaded from them be returned.

Mngoma was arrested in July last year after allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G wagon that was being driven by Gigaba — by repeatedly scratching it with a vegetable slicer. There was also an allegation — leading to a charge of crimen injuria — that she had sent an insulting text message to a friend of his.