Mom and daughter ‘showed absolutely no remorse’ for their part in electrician's murder

PREMIUM

The fact that both mother and daughter, the convicted killers of electrician Petrus Scholtz, are asking for a non-custodial sentence shows that they do not fathom the severity of the cold-blooded and callous crimes they have committed, the high court in Gqeberha heard on Monday.



Christine Russouw, 57, and her daughter, Chantell, 38, were convicted last week on charges of murder and robbery...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.