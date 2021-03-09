Burger King UK lambasted for 'sexist' Women's Day tweet

Burger King in the UK has been slammed for their “Women belong in the kitchen” tweet on International Women's Day.

The burger franchise later explained the thinking behind the initial tweet and apologised for it: “We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time.”