News

Burger King UK lambasted for 'sexist' Women's Day tweet

By TimesLIVE - 09 March 2021

Burger King in the UK has been slammed for their “Women belong in the kitchen”  tweet on International Women's Day.

The burger franchise later explained the thinking behind the initial tweet and apologised for it: “We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time.”

On March 8  the world celebrated International Women's Day to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

This day marks women's rights movements across the world, bringing under the spotlight issues women face on a daily basis, such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

This celebration serves to help forge positive change for women globally, so when Burger King's tweet hit the social media streets it certainly did not sit well.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X