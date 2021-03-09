Bay private health-care workers get Covid-19 shot
Some private health-care workers in Nelson Mandela Bay have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Netcare Greenacres Hospital had received close to 840 Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week, with the rollout in the private sector starting on Thursday...
