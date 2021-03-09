Bay breakers flip their way into national competition

Two Gqeberha break dancers have flipped, flicked and flared their way into Red Bull’s BC One national competition, after battling it out in their home city at the weekend.



Bridgemeade B-girl Midian “Mids” Ganyaza, 27, and Hillside B-boy Cheslyn “Rhythm” Meyer, 31, were crowned regional champs at the Fairview Sports Centre at the weekend where the cypher was held...

