Bay ANC councillor in trouble for online slurs against party bosses

Kariega's Lunga Nombexeza faces disciplinary hearing over corruption claims on social media

PREMIUM

Barely a month after an attempted murder charge against him was withdrawn, troubled Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza has been slapped with four counts of misconduct.



The Kariega ward 50 councillor allegedly accused his political bosses of corruption and fraud on social media, paving the way for him to be dragged before an ANC disciplinary committee...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.