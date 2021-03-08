Truck driver arrested for major accident on William Nicol

A truck driver has been arrested for causing a major accident on William Nicol street close to Life Flora Hospital in Roodepoort, the Johannesburg metro police department said.

JMPD spokesperson Snr Supt Wayne Minnaar said the truck, which was carrying chrome from Rustenburg to City Deep, crashed into the rear of a van and SUV vehicle which were stationary at a traffic light.

He said the truck failed to stop on the steep downhill road.

Minnaar said the driver of the van was seriously injured and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital while the passenger was also seriously injured and was transported to Life Flora Hospital.

He said the driver of the SUV only sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Minnaar said the driver of truck was arrested and charged at Florida police station for reckless and negligent driving and for transporting chrome without a permit.

“William Nicol street has a very steep decline and there are signs which prohibit trucks of five tonnes and above to use that road.

“There have been complaints received from the Florida Blockwatch recently that big trucks were disregarding those signs and JMPD officers have issued dozens of fines of R500 each to drivers of big trucks who disregarded the signs.”

