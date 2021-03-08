No bail for Jeffreys Bay murder accused

Jeffreys Bay resident Donovan Wolf, who claimed he had acted in self-defence when he shot dead Clyde Stuurman, has been denied bail in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court.

Wolf, 31, dropped his head in disbelief when magistrate Una Rhodes said he would have to remain in custody.

Rhodes found that Wolf, a father of three young children, had failed to prove exceptional circumstances existed permitting his release on bail.

He has been charged with the premeditated murder of Stuurman, 26, a fellow resident of Wavecrest.

Stuurman was shot on February 10.

The case was postponed to May 7 for further investigation.

— HeraldLIVE