New Brighton grandmother’s part in struggle remembered

A New Brighton grandmother’s time behind bars with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been immortalised in a book that will soon be released internationally.



Nondwe Mankahla, 85, and seven other women including Madikizela-Mandela, were held and tortured at Pretoria Central Prison for more than a year...

