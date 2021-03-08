New Brighton grandmother’s part in struggle remembered
A New Brighton grandmother’s time behind bars with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been immortalised in a book that will soon be released internationally.
Nondwe Mankahla, 85, and seven other women including Madikizela-Mandela, were held and tortured at Pretoria Central Prison for more than a year...
