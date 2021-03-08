METRO MATTERS | One day this sewage will kill me, says Marikana resident
Nosipho Qashane is still being suffocated by an unholy pong after seven years.
She has to contend with a constant stench, as well as raw sewage and pigs ravaging her garden...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.