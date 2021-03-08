Man arrested for police officer’s death

A young man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of police Sgt Andile Simka earlier in March.

Simka, 45, was repeatedly stabbed on March 3. He died at Mercantile Hospital two days later.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said a 25-year-old man was arrested at the weekend.

“Police suspect a quarrel occurred between friends on the night of the murder, which led to the fatal stabbing of the victim.”

Simka was off-duty at the time of the stabbing.

“A suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder,” Beetge said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

