Bay families shattered after hit-and-run nightmare
Two children mowed down by driver in New Brighton
Just two weeks ago they were excitedly raising a promising sports star who was the family’s “source of light”.
Now, the future is bleak for Fezidinga and Pumeza Meke, who buried their 10-year-old son on Saturday...
