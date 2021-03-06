'Farm boy' from Alice lands the top job at McCain Foods SA
Alice-born Unathi Mhlatyana has been appointed MD of McCain Foods SA, which is owned by the Canadian multinational food giant McCain Foods Ltd.
The SA company employs more than 1,000 people during harvest time...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.