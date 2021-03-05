Two arrested in Rosedale after robbery

A rapid response from police in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) resulted in the arrest of two robbery suspects after a Rosedale shop-owner was held at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about 3.30pm shortly after three people entered the shop in Falcon Street.

While they pretended to buy airtime, one of them drew a firearm and threatened the shop-owner.

“The suspects demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and the shop’s airtime machine.

“The shop-owner immediately alerted the police and a description of the suspects was circulated,” Swart said.

Officers from Kamesh, KwaNobuhle and the local K9 Unit responded and two of the suspects were caught about a block away in Cottonwood Crescent.

Suspected stolen property worth about R30,000 and a firearm with ammunition were confiscated.

The firearm will be sent for ballistics testing.

Swart said the search for the third suspect continues.

The two people in custody, both in their 20s, are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Friday for armed robbery and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

