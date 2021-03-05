Survey reveals 17.4 million South Africans walk to their destinations daily

Walking is the most common mode of transport among South Africans. This is according to Stats SA statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, who delivered the 2020 National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) in Pretoria on Thursday.

The data reflected modes of transportation used by interviewees seven days before the survey, said Maluleke. South Africans who had travelled to destinations during this period had increased to 45 million compared to 42.4 million in 2013.

Common modes of transport

Maluleke said about 17.4 million South Africans walked to different destinations, 10.7 million used taxis and 6.2 million either used a car or truck as a driver. Trains were the least used mode of transport.

“Trains were the mode of transport least used by household members, except for the Western Cape (1.6%) and Gauteng (1.5%),” he said.