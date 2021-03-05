Senzo Meyiwa murder case transferred to high court for trial

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of failing to arrest the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

AfriForum represents the Meyiwa family in the case against Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, who are implicated in the soccer star's murder.

The five men appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday. Their case was transferred to the high court and postponed to October 25 for trial.

They were charged for Meyiwa’s killing in October last year, exactly six years after the Bafana Bafana star died.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son, who was four years old at the time.