Senzo Meyiwa murder case transferred to high court for trial
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of failing to arrest the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
AfriForum represents the Meyiwa family in the case against Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, who are implicated in the soccer star's murder.
The five men appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday. Their case was transferred to the high court and postponed to October 25 for trial.
They were charged for Meyiwa’s killing in October last year, exactly six years after the Bafana Bafana star died.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son, who was four years old at the time.
Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, said the NPA’s failure to act against the alleged mastermind was of “grave” concern.
“Now the prosecutor wants to transfer the case to the high court on a charge that does not consider the element of premeditation. We have already said at the previous court appearance that the continuous failure to act against the mastermind is damaging the case,” Nel said.
This person allegedly contracted assassins to commit the murder.Advocate Gerrie Nel
“This person allegedly contracted assassins to commit the murder. The current charge does not allow for the deduction to be made that Meyiwa was killed during the execution of an assassination. It is therefore irrational to transfer the case at this stage to the high court.”
“AfriForum’s private prosecution unit assisted the investigation team throughout and has sympathy with their frustration about the NPA’s unwillingness to charge the suspect and add the person to the charge sheet. The perception has already been created that this person is being protected from prosecution – and the current unwillingness of the prosecutor to charge this person reinforces this perception,” Nel said.
“Society has the right to demand competent, rational and fair action by the prosecuting authority, without any political interference. This is one of the reasons why AfriForum is involved in the case. We owe it to society to ensure that the NPA prosecutes without fear, favour or prejudice,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
Meyiwa’s sisters, Zama and Nomalanga, said all the family wanted was justice for their brother.
“That the mastermind has not been charged at the time of this court appearance places the family under immense pressure. We want certainty about what happened on the night that Senzo was killed,” Nomalanga said.
“We want justice for the death of Senzo and expect the law enforcement authorities to charge and bring before the court parties against whom there is evidence.
“The family is grateful that AfriForum is supporting us in this case to ensure that justice – for which we have been waiting for seven years – eventually prevails.”
TimesLIVE
