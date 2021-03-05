SA climbs to 16th global spot for Covid-19 cases after moving to level 1 lockdown

SA has climbed two spots on the Worldometers ranking of countries with the most Covid-19 infections following the move to level 1 lockdown earlier this week.

This comes as the number of infections in SA sits at 1,517,666 and the death toll at 50,462, according to statistics released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

The number of new infections, however, has been steadily declining, with the country recording fewer than 10,000 in the past week. Mkhize reported 1,404 new cases and 96 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The minister said the total number of recoveries stood at 1,436,101 and 92,029 vaccines had been administered.

The newly recorded fatalities were in Gauteng (27), Free State (25), Western Cape (18), KwaZulu-Natal (17), Eastern Cape (5), Mpumalanga (two), Limpopo and the Northern Cape (one each). There were no new cases in the North West.