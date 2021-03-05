Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 figure drops below 50

Nelson Mandela Bay’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 50 on Wednesday, with only four people testing positive that day.

This is according to a municipal map that tracks the number and location of Covid-19 cases in the metro.

It shows the metro is dealing with 49 active cases.

The good news comes as Netcare Greenacres Hospital was earmarked as one of 13 private facilities across SA to distribute the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the Hospital Association of SA this week, Greenacres has been selected among private hospitals that were considered based on the numbers of Covid-19 cases treated to date, their proximity to research and other health-care facilities within their catchment areas, and to enable as wide a geographic spread of the vaccine rollout as possible with the limited numbers of vaccine doses available.

The list could expand in the next two weeks as more vaccine doses become available.

Each site was required to first vaccinate their own workers and those of the selected limited hospitals identified in their catchment areas, through the health department’s electronic vaccination data system.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Covid-19 statistics for the Bay, many of the areas in the city either recorded no cases, or only a single case of Covid-19.

The map indicated that the location of three of the positive people was still unknown.

On Thursday last week, the city had 83 active Covid-19 cases, with the figure falling every day since.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said though the city was consistently recording new daily infections in the single digits, the metro was not out of the woods just yet.

“National models show predictions of a third wave that could possibly take effect from next month or by May.

“Judging by the severity of the recent second wave, we are required to remain vigilant against Covid-19 fatigue as infections are still spreading, albeit at a very slow rate.”