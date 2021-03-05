WATCH | Is it a birdie? No, it’s a puffie

It was not quite the hole-in-one he was aiming for, but what budding golfer Matthew Bonnesse did get at the 8th green was a “flipping thick puff adder”.



The nine-handicapper was out with his regular four-ball on Wednesday and had just chipped in for a birdie on the 8th at the Humewood Golf Course, when he noticed one of the course staff photographing something on the side of the green...

