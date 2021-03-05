Consumer news you can use on car buys, parts, contracts and debit orders

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer champion Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Beware the ‘voetstoets’ vehicle

“I went to buy a used car from a private individual.”

When an e-mail starts like that, my heart sinks because I know what’s coming. Sure enough, Mr C’s story did not end well.

The car was advertised on Facebook (first red flag). The buyer disclosed some faults, which gave him peace of mind, and he got a quote from his mechanic to repair them.

What the seller didn’t tell him was that the sunroof wasn’t working. It was sealed shut with silicone, something he didn’t notice because “I picked up the car late” [always refuse to collect a car in dim light]. That night the heavens opened when the car was not under cover and the seats and floor were soaked as a result.

He was initially promised a refund by the seller, but he later refused.

“Now they insist they told me about the sunroof, but I would not have bought the car had I known that.