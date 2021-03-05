Attorney granted bail in R1.7m theft case

An attorney charged with theft of R1.7m was granted bail of R10,000 in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Gqeberha-based attorney and director Phillip Masiza made a brief court appearance alongside his wife, Nomsa, an estate agent and owner of Masiza Khulile Properties and Auctioneers.

They are charged with six counts of theft, totalling just more than R1.7m.

Ngcakani said the theft was allegedly committed between March 2014 and 2019.

She said in the latest incident, the couple allegedly committed theft during November 2019, while out on bail.

It is alleged the money was stolen from six clients who made transfers into the Phillip Masiza Incorporated trust account, to buy or build property.

It is further alleged the couple acted in common purpose as they stole from the trust account and used it for personal purposes.

Ngcakani said Masiza’s bail conditions dictate that he is not allowed to work with the trust account attached to his law firm.

His wife, who is still in custody, is expected to apply for bail on March 11.

Masiza has a separate pending case of theft against him while his wife has two pending cases of theft against her.

HeraldLIVE