After 11 years, judgment finally comes for German pair accused of murder

After 11 years of testimony, numerous postponements and a mountain of evidence, judgment in the protracted murder trial of German nationals Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler eventually kicked off in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



Set down to be heard over two days, the much-awaited judgment began with judge Thembekile Malusi detailing the background of how Leunberg, 42, and Adler, 43, came to SA as tourists and then on business and spousal visas, which form part of the state’s case as misrepresentations leading to fraud...

