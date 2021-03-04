News

Stuurman murder accused 'not a neighbourhood watch volunteer'

By Devon Koen - 04 March 2021

The Wavecrest Neighbourhood Watch chair has denied that murder accused Donovan Wolf is a member of their organisation, as was believed, following the death of Clyde Stuurman.

Wolf, 31, returned to the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Alwyn Griebenow, read out his responding affidavit...

