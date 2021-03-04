Seaview Predator Park owners beaten and robbed

Elderly couple traumatised after attack by armed assailants

PREMIUM

Battered and bruised, the elderly owners of the Seaview Predator Park are lucky to be alive after they were attacked with a knobkerrie and threatened with both a gun and a knife during one of their routine visits to the park on Tuesday.



But Rusty Gibb, 79, and his wife, Janice, 81, are grateful they suffered only bruises and the suspects managing to get away with just a cellphone and R150...

