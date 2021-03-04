News

Khoi and San leadership Act welcomed ‘but why did it take so long?’

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 04 March 2021

With the passing of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, the  government is acknowledging a nation that has already recognised itself.

This was the sentiment shared by Paramount Chief of the Links Royal House in the Eastern Cape, Crawford Fraser, following the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X