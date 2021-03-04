Khoi and San leadership Act welcomed ‘but why did it take so long?’

With the passing of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, the government is acknowledging a nation that has already recognised itself.



This was the sentiment shared by Paramount Chief of the Links Royal House in the Eastern Cape, Crawford Fraser, following the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday...

