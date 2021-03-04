Heartwarming tribute paid to drowned stable hands
The Zietsman Oosthuizen Racing Stables has shared a heartwarming tribute to its stable hands, Johannes Singapi and Sonwabiso Nani, who drowned at lunchtime during the company’s social outing.
A statement shared on the company’s Facebook page said Nani, 23, would be missed for his sense of humour, while Singapi, 32, was commended for his heroic efforts to save his colleague...
