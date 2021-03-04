Conductor dies in burning taxi
A taxi conductor died and five people were injured when a taxi overturned and caught fire on William Slammert Drive in Bethelsdorp on Thursday.
Taxi conductor Denver Kock, 39, was trapped inside the burning wreck and died on the scene.
The other five occupants, including two pupils, aged 15 and 17, were taken to hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the accident happened at about 8.20am.
She said a pedestrian had allegedly walked into the road, forcing the taxi driver to swerve.
The driver lost control, and the taxi overturned and hit a brick pillar next to the road.
Kock’s distraught family was on the scene shortly after the accident took place.
A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.
