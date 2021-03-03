News

NMU maths centre develops course to help matrics pass Second Chance exams

By Herald Reporter - 03 March 2021

Few things strike fear in the minds of matric pupils as much as mathematics or science — the two dreaded subjects that have often stifled the progress of pupils and thrown their tertiary dreams off course.

But thanks to an initiative introduced by the education department called Second Chance, matric pupils have previously been afforded the opportunity to rewrite their matric exams the following year and improve their marks...

