Food prices to rise by as much as 10%, warns economic rights advocacy group

The cost of food is predicted to rocket by as much as 10% this year driven in part by higher crude oil prices, an increase in fuel levies and electricity hikes.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, which released its latest household affordability index report on Wednesday.

The index - which tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok - showed that in the last six months the average cost of a basic food basket increased by 3.8%.

A basic food basket - which includes 44 items - now costs about R4,000 per month.

“2021 will see a deepening household affordability crisis, with core household expenses like transport, electricity and food increasing way above inflation, while wage increases will continue to remain low,” said the group's Mervyn Abrahams.

He accused finance minister Tito Mboweni and the government of “contributing to this deepening crisis by setting the annual increments on the old age grant and child support grant, incomes used by households to buy food for children and pay for essential services, way below inflation in this year's budget speech.