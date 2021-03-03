EP rugby community mourns irreplaceable supporter ‘Ezee Fana’ Dlula

Eastern Province Rugby has lost its most passionate supporter with the death of the popular Wankie “Ezee Fana” Dlula at the age of 66.



Regular EP Elephants and former Southern Kings and EP Kings supporters were entertained by Ezee sprinting up and down the stands at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to galvanise support for his beloved team. ..

