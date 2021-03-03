Couple robbed at Seaview Predator Park

The elderly owners of the Seaview Predator Park were robbed on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two suspects emerged from the bushes armed with a knife and a firearm just as the couple were leaving the park at about 10.30am.

“The complainant was forced to stop.

“They were also assaulted by the suspect,” she said.

The suspects stole cash and cellphones.

“They then fled on foot into the bushes.”

No arrests have been made as yet.

