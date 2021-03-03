Chilling warning before J-Bay man’s killing — sister
Neighbourhood watch volunteer claims self-defence in shooting of Clyde Stuurman
Less than a month before he was shot dead, Jeffreys Bay resident Clyde Stuurman confided in his sister that he had been threatened with the words, “If I see you walking in Beefwood [Crescent] again after dark I will shoot you and kill you”.
On Tuesday, his distraught family sat in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court where Stuurman’s alleged killer, Donovan Wolf, applied for bail and claimed he had acted in self-defence...
