Cape Recife School turns 65

Cape Recife School intends releasing 65 environment-friendly balloons on Friday to celebrate its 65th birthday.

The school, which caters for pupils with special education needs, reached the milestone on Monday and had planned to release the balloons on Wednesday but the Gqeberha wind did not play along.

Principal Jacques Hugo said the school normally celebrated its anniversary on the first Friday of March.

“We usually have a carnival and sports day but we have toned it all down due to Covid-19,” he said.

Hugo, who took over the reins at the school in 2011, said cupcakes to educate pupils about the Covid-19 pandemic would be handed out on Friday.

The school’s founding story is one of courage and determination.

A desperate quest by the late Hannah Lurie to find help for her severely handicapped daughter, Sandra, culminated in the creation of Cape Recife School in the 1950s.

Though the school has since broadened its scope, its original objective was to create a school for cerebral palsied children.

It was established on March 1 1956 in the Congregational Church Hall in Pearson Street.

At the time, only seven pupils were enrolled.

On April 20 1963, the school moved to Admiralty Way after the then-Port Elizabeth Municipality donated the land in Summerstrand.

It is renowned for its high educational standards and excellent matric results and is regarded as one of the leading schools of its kind in the country.

Hugo said the school had enrolled 464 pupils this year.

“That is a big jump from the original seven in 1956," he said.

“I often envy those who came before me as they saw the development of the school throughout its history.”

HeraldLIVE