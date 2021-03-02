Two bodies recovered at Maitlands

Two people drowned at Maitlands Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency rescue services responded to reports of a drowning in progress shortly after 1pm and found the bodies of two people in the water.

NSRI Port Elizabeth confirmed their team was dispatched to Maitlands Beach at about 1.30pm and assisted in recovering the bodies.

The names of the two have not been released and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown.

