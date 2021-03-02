New Continental Tyre MD takes up position in the Bay

With more than 20 years’ experience in the tyre industry, Martin Buday has arrived in Gqeberha to lead Continental Tyre SA (CTSA).

Buday, who was appointed as Continental Tyre SA MD in February 2020, was forced to continue working remotely from the Czech Republic, where he previously served as general market manager and MD for the Czech and Slovak markets, because of the restrictions on travel.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions eased and coronavirus cases continuously declining, he has relocated to the Bay.

Buday said he was ready for the challenge.

“Last year was very difficult for all of us, but I am looking forward to this exciting new opportunity to be a part of the Continental team in SA,” he said.

“For 2021, one of the key objectives for the management team is for CTSA to get onto a growth path again and improve our financial results.

“We need to reignite our winning mindset, motivation, energy and focus on achieving our short and medium-term goals, and at the same time show a high level of flexibility and agility to be able to adapt to the changing market environment.

“The implementation of Continental’s vision 2030 strategic programme for the tyre business will ensure that we have a solid foundation on which to build.”

Buday has been with Continental for 14 years at its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He said he had already seen the SA team was committed.

He replaced Shaun Uys, who is now with Continental Tire in the US.

While he has a wealth of experience in the tyre industry, Buday is aware that the SA market is new to him.

“I have to admit that I still need to gain a better understanding of the market environment,” he said.

“However, it’s already clear that the South African team is committed and has established a strong presence in the original equipment market and the replacement market.

“Now we need to focus on the long-term sustainability of our business and operations in SA, capitalising on our strengths, improving where and how we can, and exploiting all growth opportunities.

“We need to ensure that we make full use of the opportunities provided by Continental’s vision 2030 strategy.”

