Khoi hold three-day ritual celebration at Gamtoos River

As the sun rose and glistened on the Gamtoos River at the weekend, Khoi headman Shaun Witbooi blew the horn outside the !Nau Kraal signalling the start of the three-day Links Royal House !Nau Ritual.



The sacred rite of passage, practised long before the arrival of the Dutch at the Cape of Good Hope, was brought to life at the weekend as Khoi-San leaders gathered along the river to welcome new recruits to their ranks...

